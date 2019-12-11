Live Now
Miamisburg PD searching for theft suspect

Local News

Miamisburg theft suspect

Photo: Miamisburg Police

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg Police are asking for the public’s help to find a theft suspect.

On December 3, 2019, the suspect tried to steal over $300 in merchandise from a Miamisburg retail store.

He pushed out a shopping cart with the merchandise past the exit doors without paying, and was confronted by loss prevention.

He initially cooperated with officials and returns all the items, but he gave a false name and eventually ran from the area.

Anyone who can identify him should contact Detective Lewis with Miamisburg Police at 937-847-6609.

