Miamisburg PD searching for theft suspect

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg Police are asking for the public’s help to find a theft suspect.
On December 3, 2019, the suspect tried to steal over $300 in merchandise from a Miamisburg retail store.
He pushed out a shopping cart with the merchandise past the exit doors without paying, and was confronted by loss prevention.
He initially cooperated with officials and returns all the items, but he gave a false name and eventually ran from the area.
Anyone who can identify him should contact Detective Lewis with Miamisburg Police at 937-847-6609.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.