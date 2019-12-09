Live Now
Miamisburg PD extends ‘No Shave November’ campaign to raise money for Del Rio family

Jorge Del Rio

Photo: Dayton Police Department

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg Police Department is using their “No Shave November, Keeping It Through December” initiative to raise money for the family of fallen Detective Jorge Del Rio.

The department says that for a $35 donation per month, officers may grow a neatly groomed beard or goatee.

This is the fourth year officers have participated in No Shave November, and over the past several years, they have raised $4,417 for local charities.

If you would like to make a direct donation to Det. Del Rio’s family, click here.

