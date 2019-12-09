Miamisburg PD extends ‘No Shave November’ campaign to raise money for Del Rio family

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg Police Department is using their “No Shave November, Keeping It Through December” initiative to raise money for the family of fallen Detective Jorge Del Rio.

The department says that for a $35 donation per month, officers may grow a neatly groomed beard or goatee.

You may have noticed the officers of the Miamisburg Police Department look a little furrier than usual. For the fourth… Posted by City of Miamisburg, Ohio – Municipal Government on Friday, December 6, 2019

This is the fourth year officers have participated in No Shave November, and over the past several years, they have raised $4,417 for local charities.

If you would like to make a direct donation to Det. Del Rio’s family, click here.

