Miamisburg PD: 7 thefts from unlocked vehicles reported over the weekend

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Miamisburg say there were at least seven incidents of thefts from unlocked cars over the weekend.
In a Facebook post, the department says it is likely more incidents have gone unreported.
“While we will do everything we can to stop these crimes, we need your help! These crimes are often opportunistic and only take thieves a few seconds to remove your belongings,” officials stated.
Residents are encouraged to lock their vehicles, remove valuables, park in a well-lit area, and report any suspicious activity or people in your neighborhood to the police department.
