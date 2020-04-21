Closings
There are currently 90 active closings. Click for more details.

Miamisburg PD: 7 thefts from unlocked vehicles reported over the weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
9-13 Police lights_255658

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Miamisburg say there were at least seven incidents of thefts from unlocked cars over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the department says it is likely more incidents have gone unreported.

“While we will do everything we can to stop these crimes, we need your help! These crimes are often opportunistic and only take thieves a few seconds to remove your belongings,” officials stated.

Residents are encouraged to lock their vehicles, remove valuables, park in a well-lit area, and report any suspicious activity or people in your neighborhood to the police department.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS