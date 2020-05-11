Miamisburg nail salon puts up plastic barriers to protect customers and staff

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) -Eden Nail Spa in Miamisburg will look different to customers when it reopens on May 15.

The small, family-business has installed plastic protective barriers as well as separating shower curtains between stations to keep staff and customers safe and healthy.

“We are a small family business with no income coming in over the last couple of weeks so we’ve been building these for probably about a month,” said Michelle Matthews manager Eden Nail Spa.

“We might not have a vaccine in place for months or even years to come. [So] we wanted to put something in place that would be a little bit more permanent to make our staff feel safe and healty as well as our clients,” she said.

In addition to the protective barriers, the waiting area has been removed, masks will be required and the salon is making a big change to how they accept customers.

“We are moving right now to appointment only. That is a pretty big change for a business where we were very reliant on walk-ins previously,” said Matthews. “We have to take extra time to now to clean in between each client. So going by appointments just goes better.”

They are limiting the amount of customers in the salon to four at one time. This is to make sure the salon stays within the guidelines given by Governor DeWine and the CDC.

They’re asking that customers remain patient as they adjust to the new normal and call ahead to make an appointment before heading to be pampered.