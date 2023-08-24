MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A local roadway connector project is getting a large amount of funding and a new name.

The project between I-75 and southern Miamisburg is receiving $1 million in federal funding to begin construction. On Thursday, Congressman Mike Turner announced the project would be dedicated to former longtime Miamisburg Mayor Richard “Dick” Church, Jr.

“Miamisburg and our entire community and region has been touched by Mayor Church and I know as people see this dedication to Mayor Church, they will remember his legacy and his work and I think they’ll be inspired by it also,” Turner said.

Thursday’s announcement made it clear that construction for the project will still be a couple of years ahead.