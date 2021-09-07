Miamisburg motorcycle crash: charges pending

On Tuesday, September 7th, 2021, at approximately 0058 hours Miamisburg officers responded to the area of SR725 & Imperial on the report of a hit/skip crash involving a car and a motorcycle. (Bear Everett, WTN)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg Police officers responded to a crash on State Route 725 around one a.m. Tuesday, September 7.

The Miamisburg Police Department said that a car was driving the wrong way on State Route 725 when the driver hit a victim on a motorcycle.

The motorcycle operator is reported to have been brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the crash the operator of the car was located and placed into custody on suspicion of OVI and Aggravated Vehicular Assault, the police department said. Formal charges are pending this case being presented to the prosecutor’s office.