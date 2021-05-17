Miamisburg manufacturing facility to add jobs following expansion

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg company Staco Energy soon plans to expand not only its building, but its number of employees.

President of the company, Jeff Hoffman, said Staco provides power systems to a number of agencies including hospitals, data centers, other manufacturing companies and government agencies like the Department of Homeland Security. Now, he said their growth is expected to have a positive impact on the community.

“We set a plan in place to be able to expand in the future in case our growth required that, and we’ve come to a point where we are growing so fast that we need to expand 40,000 square feet,” said Hoffman.

That square footage will be added onto the company’s manufacturing and office space on Technical Drive. Hoffman said once the project is complete, the company expects to hire 10-15 percent more employees to sustain workflow.

“We’ll need a warehouse manager, we’ll need some operational people for assembly of some systems. We’ll need some, what we call, technicians to do a lot of recharging and repairs. Those are some of the key jobs that we’ll be bringing into that operation,” he explained.

He addded, people who come from a high volume distribution background or who have operational experience for assembly will qualify for future jobs.

“We’re going to start employing people and hiring people in the May, June time frame of next year.”

Groundbreaking for the expansion is expected to begin in July or August 2021.