Miamisburg man receives 10 life sentences for sexually abusing minor

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miamisburg man will serve 10 consecutive life without parole sentences for charges stemming from the sexual abuse of a child.

55-year-old Scott E. Pate was also sentenced to an additional 58 years to life in prison along with the life sentences.

On April 1, 2019, Pate was indicted on 10 counts of rape of a child under 10 years of age, 10 counts of gross sexual imposition of a child under 13 years of age, and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

During an investigation, authorities discovered that Pate had sexually abused another child in 2004. As a result, he was indicted on four additional counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Along with the new counts, Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) specifications were added to the original counts in the indictment.

Pate was found guilty as charged for 25 of the 26 counts on October 7, 2019.

On December 20, a separate trial found him guilty as charged on the SVP specifications.

Friday, he received the sentence of 10 consecutive life without parole terms plus 58 years to life.

“This defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison, where he will be unable to sexually assault any more children. Shockingly, this defendant has never showed any sign of remorse for his actions,” said Prosecutor Heck.