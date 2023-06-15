DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miamisburg man is facing up to 18 months in prison for child pornography charges.

57-year-old Bradley Boy has entered guilty pleas for 4 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and one count of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Two misdemeanor counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles were dismissed.

Boy faces anywhere from probation up to 18 months in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He is scheduled to receive his sentence on July 12.