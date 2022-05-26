MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The coroner has released the identity of the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Harrison Township Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:16 pm on Wednesday, a Ford F750 bucket truck attempted to turn left onto Needmore Road from the parking lot of City Electric Supply. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the truck pulled into the path of an eastbound Harley Davidson Motorcycle, driven by 61-year-old Scott Dodds of Miamisburg.

Dodds was pronounced dead on the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said. Neither the driver nor the passengers of the truck were injured in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.