Miamisburg man killed in Friday morning crash

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miamisburg man was killed in a crash Friday morning.

The crash happened in the 5400 block of Bear Creek Road just before 6:30 am Friday.

Miami Township police told 2 NEWS 42-year-old Travis Alcorn was driving north on Bear Creek Road when he lost control of his car and hit a tree. Alcorn was killed in the crash, according to police. He was the only person in the car.

No cause of the crash has yet been determined. The crash remains under investigation.