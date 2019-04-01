Miamisburg man indicted for sex crimes against young girls

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miamisburg man was indicted on multiple counts Monday for sexually assaulting three young children.

On March 16, 2018, a 7-year-old girl disclosed to her parent that 54-year-old Scott E. Pate had sexually assaulted her and two other girls over a period of about three years.

She also said that Pate had showed the girl adult pornography.

Miamisburg Police obtained a search warrant of Pate’s residence and found evidence corroborating the allegations.

Monday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Pate for 10 counts of rape of a victim under 10 years of age, 10 counts of gross sexual imposition of a victim under 13 years of age, and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Investigators say Pate may have committed sex offenses on additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Michael Aiken of the Miamisburg Police Department at (937) 847-6621.

“This defendant was a ‘family friend’ of the victims’ families, which makes this case even more despicable. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and cases like this should serve to remind parents and caregivers that it is vitally important to always be aware of who children are with and what they are doing,” says Prosecutor Heck.

Pate is in the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He will be arraigned on Thursday, April 4 at 8:30 a.m.

