Miamisburg man indicted for double homicide
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miamisburg man was indicted Monday on charges stemming from the shooting death of two people outside Dayton Jazz Club last year.
In the early morning hours of Saturday, April 21, 2018, 25-year-old James A. Davison, of Miamisburg, left Rick’s Jazz Club on Lakeview Avenue in Dayton.
He drove his SUV through the parking lot and stopped with his driver’s side door next to the driver’s side door of a pickup truck containing four occupants.
Davison then fired approximately 15-20 rounds from a .40 caliber gun into the truck.
The front sear driver, 29-year-old Darion L. Harris, and the front seat passenger, 28-year-old Ashley M. James, were both killed. The two backseat passengers were not injured.
READ MORE: Names released of man, woman fatally shot outside Dayton bar
The crime was captured on the club’s surveillance video and further investigation determined Davison as the shooter.
His SUV was later found in Erie County, Ohio, at a relative’s home.
Davison was taken into custody without incident on May 23, 2018.
READ MORE: 1 in custody in connection to fatal Dayton bar shooting
He was indicted Monday by the Montgomery County Grand Jury for:
- One count of aggravated murder
- One count of murder
- Two counts of felonious assault
- One count of discharge of a firearm at or near prohibited premises
- One county of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- One count of tampering with evidence
READ MORE: Charges approved against man in Dayton bar shooting
Each count, aside from improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence, include three-year and five-year firearm specifications because Davison fired the shots from a vehicle.
He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail being held on a $1,000,000 bond. He will be arraigned on Thursday, April 4 at 8:30 a.m.
