Miamisburg man indicted for double homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miamisburg man was indicted Monday on charges stemming from the shooting death of two people outside Dayton Jazz Club last year.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, April 21, 2018, 25-year-old James A. Davison, of Miamisburg, left Rick’s Jazz Club on Lakeview Avenue in Dayton.

He drove his SUV through the parking lot and stopped with his driver’s side door next to the driver’s side door of a pickup truck containing four occupants.

Davison then fired approximately 15-20 rounds from a .40 caliber gun into the truck.

The front sear driver, 29-year-old Darion L. Harris, and the front seat passenger, 28-year-old Ashley M. James, were both killed. The two backseat passengers were not injured.

The crime was captured on the club’s surveillance video and further investigation determined Davison as the shooter.

His SUV was later found in Erie County, Ohio, at a relative’s home.

Davison was taken into custody without incident on May 23, 2018.

He was indicted Monday by the Montgomery County Grand Jury for:

One count of aggravated murder

One count of murder

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of discharge of a firearm at or near prohibited premises

One county of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

One count of tampering with evidence

Each count, aside from improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence, include three-year and five-year firearm specifications because Davison fired the shots from a vehicle.

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail being held on a $1,000,000 bond. He will be arraigned on Thursday, April 4 at 8:30 a.m.

