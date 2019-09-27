Miamisburg man convicted of 2018 double homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 26-year-old man was found guilty Friday in a double homicide that occurred outside a Dayton Jazz Club in April of 2018, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck announced.

James A. Davison, 26, of Miamisburg, was convicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of discharge of a firearm at or near prohibited premises, one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Davison was accused of firing 17-21 rounds from a .40 caliber handgun into a pickup truck holding four occupants after leaving Rick’s Jazz Club on Lakeview Avenue in the early morning hours of Sat. April 21, 2018. The driver of the pickup, 29-year-old Darion L. Harris, and the front seat passenger, 28-year-old Ashley M. James, were both killed in the incident. The two passengers in the back seat were not injured.

After an investigation by the Dayton Police and the suspect’s car being located in Erie County, Ohio, Davison was taken into custody on May 23, 2018. An indictment was handed down on April 1, 2019.

Davison remains in custody in the Montgomery County Jail. He will be sentenced on Oct. 15 at 1 pm.

