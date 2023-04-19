MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miamisburg City School District is looking for someone to fill a recently vacated spot on the school board.

The school district says an immediate opening is currently available.

Tim Lewis was a board member but recently resigned, effective Friday, April 7. Lewis had served on the board for the past three years, the district said in a statement.

The person chosen to fill the vacant position will act in the role until Sunday, Dec. 31.

Interested applicants are asked to submit their name and resume to the district by Friday, April 21 at 4 p.m. If you are interested in being on the school board, you should click here to send an email with everything included to Miamisburg Schools Treasurer Justin Blevins.