MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Miamisburg has lifted the issued boil advisory.

On social media, Miamisburg posted the Boil Water Advisory has been lifted as of Sunday at 8:52 a.m.

The advisory was issued after a water main break occurred on Heincke Road on Friday night. Streets that were impacted by the break and advisory include Almedia Ct., Heincke Road and Mary Francis Ct. from Lindsey Ave. to Mary Francis Ct.

Residents that were impacted will be receiving a notification by a door hanger, which the city will be placing.