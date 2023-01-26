MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Kroger will be celebrating the grand opening of a store in Miamisburg on Friday, Jan. 27.

According to Kroger, the Miamisburg store, located at 255 N. Heincke Rd., is a $27 million investment that includes a Starbucks, bistro seating area, sushi bar, expanded PickUp, Pharmacy, The Little Clinic services and much more.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. with Kroger leadership, Miamisburg Mayor Michelle Collins, the Miamisburg City Council and the Miamisburg High School Marching Band.

Plus, the first 300 customers to arrive at 7 a.m. will receive a $10 Kroger gift card!

“Customers will enjoy the fresh, new look and design of the store with added household and apparel departments which will make shopping a true one-stop shopping experience,” said Jenifer Moore, corporate affairs manager for the Cincinnati/Dayton division. “This investment is a result of the input we’ve received from our customers on what they would like to see at their neighborhood Kroger.”

Shoppers are invited to join in the festivities all weekend long with performances, appearances and giveaways on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.