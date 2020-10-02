Miamisburg invites community members to trick-or-treat on Halloween

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Miamisburg is allowing trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 “barring any unforeseen developments.”
They invited community members to take part but provided a link to the Ohio Department of Health’s Responsible RestartOhio “Celebrating Halloween” guidelines.
WDTN.com will update this story if new information about trick-or-treating in Miamisburg is released.
