Miamisburg hoping to reschedule River Cleanup Day

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) —The city of Miamisburg has canceled The Miamisburg River Cleanup Day scheduled for Friday morning.

The city was planning to participate in the regional Great Miami River Cleanup Day. Members of the community were invited to meet at Riverfront Park and spend the morning cleaning the local river.

The Public Works Department for Miamisburg hopes to reschedule the event in the fall and have yet to determine a date.