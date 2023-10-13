MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A house in Miamisburg caught fire early Friday morning.

According to Sgt. John Thompson with the Miamisburg Police Department, crews responded to a home on East Central Avenue for a fire at approximately 7 a.m.

When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed. A person and some pets were reportedly able to evacuate the home before crews arrived.

The house sustained heavy damage and a neighboring home was damaged as well.

No one was injured, but the occupant of the home was displaced. Thompson reported they are staying with relatives.

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen however no cause has been identified at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.