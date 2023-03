MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miamisburg home was destroyed in a fire early on Thursday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for a house fire on Cybelle Court came in around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 9.

Firefighters on the scene reported that the home was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.

Two people living in the home made it out safely, said fire crews.

There is no information on what led up to the fire at this time.