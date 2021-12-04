MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Holiday Parade will march through downtown Miamisburg on Saturday afternoon, closing several roads. Staging will begin at Community Park before the parade makes its way down South Main Street.

According to a post by the city of Miamisburg on Facebook, the parade will begin at 4 pm on December 4, followed by more celebrations throughout the evening. The tree at Riverfront Park will be lit at 6:30 pm.

Parade-goers can enjoy crafts and games at the Elves’ workshop from 4:30 to 7 pm, Visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus at 5 pm, a Holiday Showcase at the Baum Opera House from 5 to 7 pm as well as simply exploring all the shops and restaurants downtown Miamisburg has to offer.