Miamisburg Historical Society begins expansion with new building

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Historical Society of Miamisburg has just begun making their own history by moving facilities and creating a whole new space for citizens.

The Miamisburg Historical Society has taken over the now-closed Metro Library located at 35 South Fifth Street, located just several blocks from their previous building on Main Street.

After the library moved locations, the building sat vacant. Once acquired by the city, the building was then donated to the Historical Society.

The group began the process of moving in August. The building had to be completely cleared out, including stripping carpet, washing walls, and clearing out the space.

It was not until the end of November that they were able to begin the process of moving the historical items to the new location. They are continuing that process currently, as well as beginning to process of organization and redesigning several exhibits.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to move,” said incoming Historical Society President Judy Wuerstel. “We were bursting at the seams. We had no room to spread out.”

Officials said the new location is substantially larger than their previous location. The new space would allow the group to display many historical items they’ve been unable to display in the previous location due to space limitations.

The Historical Society will host a public dedication to the new space on December 21st, 2019. Although the renovations will not be completed, the group is excited for citizens to get a preview of the work being done.

“People have to know that we’re nowhere near ready to open up as a center,” said Wuerstel, “we just wanted to show people what we’ve done, what we’re going to do, and get them as excited as we are.”

The Miamisburg Historical Society’s grand opening is expected to be held on Memorial Day, 2020.

For more information on the location, or to volunteer for the group, visit their website.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.