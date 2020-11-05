Miamisburg High School moves to hybrid learning model Nov. 9

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Miamisburg High School announced Monday that it would move to a hybrid learning model to help meet all educational needs in the event of a quarantine.
The move to hybrid will start Monday, Nov. 9, and will go until the end of winter break.
Students will attend in-person classes two days a week and will work from home three days a week. Teachers will work with students that do not have a device or reliable internet will be offered alternatives to digital assignments.
Click here to review the districts FAQ.
