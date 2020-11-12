Miamisburg High School forgoes offering lunch after kitchen staffer tests positive

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg High School will not be serving lunch Thursday after a kitchen staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a tweet made by the school, all kitchen staff is quarantining due to the positive case. The school is asking all students attending school on Thursday pack a lunch.

The high school is currently on a Hybrid Learning Model with students last names A-K attending in-person Tuesday and Thursday. Students with last names L-Z attend in-person Wednesday and Friday.

More information from the school will be released Thursday.

