Miamisburg High School forgoes offering lunch after kitchen staffer tests positive

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg High School will not be serving lunch Thursday after a kitchen staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a tweet made by the school, all kitchen staff is quarantining due to the positive case. The school is asking all students attending school on Thursday pack a lunch.

We had a positive COVID case in our kitchen staff at the HS. The entire HS kitchen staff has been quarantined. All students (last name A-K) will need to pack their lunch for Thursday. No school lunches will be provided. More information regarding Friday will come tomorrow. — Miamisburg Vikings (@MburgVikings) November 12, 2020

The high school is currently on a Hybrid Learning Model with students last names A-K attending in-person Tuesday and Thursday. Students with last names L-Z attend in-person Wednesday and Friday.

More information from the school will be released Thursday.