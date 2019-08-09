Miamisburg firm starting tragedy fund, donating $100K to kick it off

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miamisburg real estate firm announced it is creating a new relief fund for victims of the Oregon District mass shooting.

In addition the creation of the Oregon District Victims Relief Fund, The Connor Group will also be investing $100,000 into the fund to kick it off. The goal will be to raise $250,000.

According to the firm, the fund “will aid victims and loved ones of the deceased.”

“Dayton is our home,” The Connor Group founder and managing partner Larry Connor said. “And one of our company’s core values is ‘do the right thing.’ When you put together those two factors, we feel we have an obligation to help the people who were most affected by this tragedy.”

Other Dayton businesses, investors, and community partners are being called on by Connor to help out and donate to the fund. Connor owned Newcom’s Tavern in the Oregon District in 1978 when the area was “just in its infancy.”

“We are confident we will reach out goal of $250,000 for this fund and help these victims of this violence, hoping to ease financial burden they may face in the weeks and months ahead,” Connor said.

To donate, CLICK HERE.

