Miamisburg DORA goes into effect Thursday

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Miamisburg’s designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA) goes into effect Thursday.

The DORA is located in the city’s downtown district and will be effective Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The city said on its website, “This is a specific area, spanning several streets, where patrons can purchase alcoholic beverages from participating businesses and then take those drinks outside to enjoy.”

The DORA is meant to promote exploration of the downtown area.

