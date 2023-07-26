MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A local David’s Bridal location could remain open after the transaction of the company is officially complete.

A release from the company shows David’s Bridal entered into the CION Transaction, which will allow them to continue operations at a maximum of 195 stores. Seven-thousand jobs are expected to be saved by this action, reports said.

“Today’s announcement marks the beginning of David’s next era, and with CION’s partnership fully solidified, we are excited to continue to serve brides and customers well into the future,” David’s Bridal Chief Executive Officer Jim Marcum said. “We believe that the results of our competitive sale process represent the best outcome for our stakeholders, as it provides us with the time and resources to drive forward in implementing our strategic vision.”

Marcum went on in the release to thank the employees for being devoted for every customer that walks through the doors of the locations.

In April, the company filed for bankruptcy protection. An estimated 9,000 positions were expected to be impacted by the filing.

In Ohio, the company has one location in Miamisburg and another in Cincinnati. At this time, it is unknown which locations might stay open.