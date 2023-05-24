(Miamisburg City Schools)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Miamisburg City Schools has announced the death of a high school teacher and track and field coach.

Melvin Johnson battled cancer for three years and passed away Monday, May 22, according to a release from the school.

Johnson was hired as the Miamisburg District Attendance Officer in 2001 and worked in that position for several years while earning his master’s degree in education from the University of Phoenix, the release states.

Johnson’s family said he dedicated his life to teaching and helping young people reach their goals.

Throughout his teaching career, Johnson also coached basketball and cross country.

Superintendent Dr. Laura Blessing said Johnson’s passion for educating youth and helping them reach their full potential will be remembered and cherished by all those that he had an impact on throughout the years.

She added that his legacy will live on in the hearts of those he touched with his inspiring words and dedication to education.