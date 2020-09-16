Miamisburg City Schools reports 4 cases of coronavirus

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg City Schools is reporting four positive cases of COVID-19.

The school district reports on its website that three cases are linked to Miamisburg High School and one case is linked to Miamisburg Middle School. All positive cases are staff members — no students have tested positive. As of Friday, four staff members and at least 15 students across the district are quarantining.

Courtesy of Miamisburg City Schools

Miamisburg City Schools returned to in-person classes on Sept. 8.  

