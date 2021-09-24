Miamisburg City Schools cancels classes after second staff member dies

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg City Schools canceled classes at its middle school after the death of another staff member Friday.

Superintendent Laura Blessing said on Twitter there will be no school Friday, September 24 for Miamisburg Middle School after a staff member died.

It is with sad regret that we inform you we have lost another staff member at Miamisburg Middle School.

There will be NO school today, Friday, September 24th for Miamisburg Middle School.

This is the second recent death of a staff member at the middle school. On Tuesday, the district sent a message to families letting them know that long-time teacher and coach, Steve Kurtz, had died. Details surrounding his death have not been made public at this time.

The school has not released the name of the second staff member who died.