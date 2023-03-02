DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miamisburg City School District has announced its decision and next steps regarding the elementary schools.

The school district announced on its website that the elementary school programming changes will not be conducted during the upcoming school year. Miamisburg Schools plans on initiating an “enrollment study,” which will evaluate the needs of the Miamisburg community and find a way to meet them.

In the message to the community, Miamisburg City Schools wants the public to know they are wanting to do what is in the best interest of the community while listening to the input from the members of the community.

“We want to assure our community that we are committed to providing high-quality education to all of our students and to being transparent and responsive to the needs of our community,” the district said. “We value your feedback and support, and we look forward to working together to ensure that our students have the best possible educational experience.”

In January and February, the district held numerous town hall events at the elementary schools and Maddux-Lang Primary School for district leaders to hear directly from the community. The district began to seek the community’s input after upcoming housing developments could lead to the schools seeing the potential for 500 or more students entering the district.

For more information on the original plan, including the presentation and feedback notes, you can find the documents here.