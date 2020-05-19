Miamisburg city engineer says it could take years to fix frequently flooded street

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) -Miamisburg resident Clark Campbell says he woke up to a backyard filled with water. His home is on S. Riverview Avenue, an area that’s well known for flooding.

“Pretty much every time it rains the backyard and the whole street floods,” said Campbell.

Campbell has lived in the home for two and a half years. This week, after severe rain, his backyard is filled with more than a foot of water. He says eventually it will begin to seep into his basement. In the past, he’s had 8 to 10 inches of water in his home.

Campbell says his home is not in a flood zone, so he is not required to have flooding insurance. This means that every time there is severe rain, he has to pay out of pocket for repairs. He estimates he’s spent around $1200 every time there is flooding to prepare for the rain and repair the damage after.

Now, he and his neighbors are asking for answers from the city of Miamisburg. Campbell says he’s been in contact with the city for help, but hasn’t received the answer he’s looking for.

“There’s not much we can do because there’s so much water but we’ve been in contact with the city and have not heard anything. They’ve said they have a plan to fix it but it’s been quite a bit of time and this keeps happening,” said Campbell.

Miamisburg city engineer, Bob Stanley, says the city is aware that there are flooding issues in the area. He attributed the flooding to the area being so close to the Miami River, only separated by railroad tracks, and having older drainage than other areas of the city.

“We’ve talked to several of the residents along there and actually done some work in probably the last 6 months to try to help alleviate the normal drainage,” explained Stanley.

Stanley confirms that there is a plan to fix these problems.

“There is a project in the works. It’s going to be several years before we get to it but it is on the books and we’re starting to look at that and have done some preliminary work already,” he said.