Miamisburg City Council approves DORA to operate Thursday through Sunday

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Miamisburg City Council voted to approve a DORA for the downtown area, giving the all clear for it to operate Thursday through Sunday.

A start date and hours of operation for the DORA, or Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, have not been decided yet.

The initial proposal was for the area to be open seven days a week but community members had mixed feelings about it.

Miamisburg isn’t the only city in the Miami Valley to consider a DORA. Dayton, Troy and Xenia have all considered or approved outdoor refreshment areas in their cities. Troy’s DORA was also met with a mixed reaction from the community and is now on hold.