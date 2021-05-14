Miamisburg citizens start petition to make DORA a voting issue in upcoming election

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miamisburg citizen’s committee is collecting signatures and recruiting petition volunteers for a referendum about the DORA legislation recently passed by city council.

If the group can get more than 2,000 signatures by June 3, the DORA will be halted and the entire city will vote on it in the upcoming November election.

Right now the DORA district is planned for about 40 acres of Downtown Miamisburg. Opponents are worried it will affect the family-friendly atmosphere of downtown.

“Open containers on the streets of the entire downtown district are going to inevitably lead to problems its going to bring concerns to parents about bringing the kids down,” said Chuck Underwood a long-time resident of Miamisburg who is leading the efforts to collect signatures.

In other cities the DORA has helped businesses recover some financial losses from pandemic shut downs. Supporters of the DORA are hoping it can make Miamisburg competitive with these other downtown districts.

“Usually, I go to the Oregon District and I love it there because we can walk around, drink, and shop,” said Erika Newton, a Miamisburg resident for several decades.

However, some believe the outdoor dining that is downtown is sufficient.

“There are many bars and restaurants in this area that already have outdoor eating and drinking we don’t need any more than that,” said Underwood.

According to the city council ordinance, the DORA can be “turned off” for special events or stopped altogether at any time by the council if its not working.

For more information on the petition, contact Chuck Underwood at 937-247-1123 or chuck@genimperative.com.