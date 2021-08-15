Miamisburg church, community members collecting donations for families in West Carrollton apartment fire

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The community is stepping in to help multiple families get back on their feet after a fire in West Carrollton Friday night.

Since Saturday, Rejoicing Life Church and community members have been collecting essentials to give to the families who lost everything in the Centeville Park Apartment fire.

“This is one of those times when everyone gathers together to support the people who lost their household goods,” Rejoicing Life Church Pastor John Corcoran said.

Organizers are collecting shoes, clothing, toiletries and household essentials. They are not taking furniture donations at this time.

“This is a combined effort of several churches and several other people that are part of the community, are a tremendous help,” Corcoran said.

The fire started Friday evening when crews were called for trouble with an appliance at Centerville Park Apartments on Sydneywood Road.

When they arrived flames and smoke were coming from the building.

Fire officials said the upper floors of the building were destroyed and the lower floors heavily damaged. leaving all of the families in the 18-unit buildng displaced.

Corcoran said taking part in the effort to help these families is what his church is here to do.

“We minister outside the gates and the walls of the church, so we want to be an extension of the hand of God to the people who are in need, it’s just a passion we have to do this kind of work,” Corcoran said.

Organizers will be back at Rejoicing Life Church on 54 South Gebhart Church Road in Miamisburg from 8.m. to 10 a.m. Monday and will be arranging an afternoon collection as well.

They ask you do not drop off items outside of the church during non-collection times.