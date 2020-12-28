Miamisburg boy with cerebral palsy in need of service dog, family raising money

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is asking for donations to get a service dog for their 5-year-old son.

Silas Holtrup has Cerebral Palsy and seizures. His mother, Diana Holtrup, said Silas started having seizures two years ago and usually ends up in the ICU as a result. The family is working with 4 Paws for Ability to get a service dog for Silas.

“Silas has come so far with the help of therapies but still has many delays and lots of work to do,” said Diana. “Silas has been approved to get a service dog, and we are so excited for him!” Silas started with seizures two years ago and it has left us feeling helpless.”

The center said it will train Silas’s service dog to provide behavior disruption, tethering, tracking and seizure/scent alert. It costs $40,000-$60,000 for 4 Paws for Ability to breed, train, and raise a service dog. Families are only required to pay a fee for service of $17,000.

How to donate:

  • Credit card donations can be made by calling (937)-374-0385 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m
  • Donations can be made through Facebook by clicking here
  • Checks can be made out and mailed to 4 Paws for Ability with “Silas Holtrup” written on the memo line. The facility is located at 207 Dayton Ave. Xenia, OH 45385

For more information on 4 Paws for Ability, visit www.4pawsforability.org.

