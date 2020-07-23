Miamisburg band marching on despite canceled competitions

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miamisburg marching band is forging ahead despite the fact that some of their major competitions were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our students lost so much at the end of the school year,” states Band Director Steve Aylward. “That was a very emotional time.”

Although there are still many unknowns, the band has been prepping for a season rehearsing all summer.

“It’s a great escape during the day,” smiles senior trumpet player Brandon Homan.

When the coronavirus canceled their competitions, the band still made the best of it.

“It’s really about the camaraderie and the performance and making music, and that’s far more important than the competitive aspect of what we would normally do,” says Aylward.

Practicing a few times a week, 175 band members are taking extra measures to stay safe.

“The students are temperature checked and screened,” describes Aylward. “We have masks on.”

In formations on the field, they were socially distant to begin with.

“It’s really important for us to provide as much normalcy as we can for them. They really enjoy being around each other,” states Aylward.

Even though they don’t know exactly what their season will look like, they’re staying positive.

“Even though it won’t be what I wanted it to be, at least make it the best that it can be,” says Homan.

The band director says providing that everything remains status quo, they will be rehearsing two nights of week during the school year.