MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — There is public outcry from residents of Miamisburg following circulation of a video on social media.

The video reportedly involves a student at Miamisburg High School, who is accused of violent acts against an animal. According to police reports, the incident happened nearly a month ago.

Several police reports were filed regarding the incident. Current and former students, along with the owner of the dog involved were all interviewed.

Police say that there was no crime committed, because the dog was dead before the incident happened.

Police spoke with a former student, who said that he accidentally hit a dog with his vehicle and that his friends went back later to pick up the dog’s body. One of the friends reportedly admitted to police he stabbed the dog saying, “It was a dead dog, so I didn’t think nothing of it,” according to the report.

The teen reportedly tossed the dog into a dumpster at an apartment complex.

A responding officer later found the dog in the dumpster. The officer allegedly observed two stab wounds to the chest and one to the dog’s neck.

Police officers say they scanned the dog for a microchip and used the information to locate the dog’s owner. The owner told police that her dog had been hit by a car earlier in the evening and that she had called police to report it.

The responding officer reported that the dog was in fact dead and had called the street department to remove the animal from the side of the road.

The owner also told officers her roommate had been chasing the runaway dog when it was struck, and that he too said it was an accident.

The police report says, “due to the confirmation of the dog being deceased prior to the dog being stabbed, it was found that no crime had occurred.”

The reporting officer marked the case as closed.

Several follow-up inquiries were made and in each, officers marked the case as closed.

A representative for the Miamisburg City School District issued a statement saying that the district is cooperating with police on the investigation. The representative says the district “unequivocally condemns any form of animal cruelty. We firmly believe in promoting respect, empathy, and compassion for all animals.”