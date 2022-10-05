MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Next month, voters in Miamisburg and Miami township will decide whether to approve a new levy for fire and emergency medical services.

This comes as the Miami Valley fire department has become the second busiest fire department in Montgomery County, with calls for service up 29% in the last decade.

Tire district trustees voted unanimously to place this issue on the ballot. if approved, the levy would help pay for personnel, equipment and the reopening of a fire station that was closed in 2019.

In addition, the current levies for fire and emergency medical services would be eliminated and replaced with an eleven-mill levy.

This levy would also affect property owners in Miamisburg and Miami township. It would then cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $385 dollars a year.