DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The first medical marijuana dispensary has opened in the Miami Valley, and more are soon to follow.

The Ohio Cannabis Company opened at 8866 N. County Road 25A in Piqua on Saturday, June 10.

According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, the building features a consultation room that allows family members and those curious about the process to gather information. However, only those with a medical marijuana card are allowed in the dispensary. This location also features a drive-thru.

This is the only dispensary currently in the Miami Valley, Miami Valley Today reports, however a second dispensary is expected to open later this year.

The company website displays a variety of options for customers and you can even pre-order online. The dispensary is open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information or to see the menu, visit the Ohio Cannabis Company website here.