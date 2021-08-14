Miami Valley’s ‘Field of Dreams’; new playing field revealed for people of all abilities

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) -The Miami Valley now has it’s own field of dreams. At the Owen’s Place Field of Dreams Accessible Playing Field, people of all abilities can now play sports and be active with their peers.

“They can do things that they cant do another place and their friends have as much fun as they do,” said Fred Pence, co-chair of Owen’s Place Universal Accessible Parks.

“Without this [park], when people come to Rotary Park to play baseball, the people with disabilities would be left home,” said Trish Gustofson who has supported and fundraised for the project. “I’m very proud and I’m very happy that this population has an opportunity to get outside, because if you look at statistics people with disablities are inside far more than their peers.”

Located at Rotary Park in Beavercreek, the safe play surface is great for softball, baseball, kickball, soccer or other creative activities. The park also added 30 more parking spaces, many of which are handicap accessible.

Owen Gustofson, who Owen’s Place is named for, was just three years old when the idea for the projected started. Now, a senior in high school, he was given the honors of unveiling the new field sign and getting to see the Field of Dreams come to life.

“I thought it was great, everybody did a great job and I’m glad that this 14 and a half year project is now finished,” said Owen.

For more information on Owen’s Place Park and the Field of Dreams, click here.