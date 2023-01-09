DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sudden cardiac arrest can happen without warning, and every two or three days, a young athlete dies of it in the U.S.

Sometimes it can be triggered by a blow to the chest from a helmet or a ball. This is why local youth baseball teams make sure their safety protocols are always up-to-date.

James Murphy, the President of the Patterson Park Youth Baseball and Softball League, said the league has its own AED, which was donated by two parents.

“He knew the risk that kids could have, so he and his wife went out and they got us a top line AED, which we keep in one of the equipment sheds right there between the fields on our Irving Avenue site,” Murphy said.

Murphy also said they even have a safety committee which makes sure all the safety equipment is working and training is current. Coaches go through concussion and cardiac arrest courses. Murphy said there are many parents and volunteers who know CPR.

“There’s always families that are policemen, families that are firemen, families that are physicians, families that are nurses, physical therapists. And of course, by the nature of their profession, they all know it, too,” Murphy said.

Todd Pickthorn is the President of the Dayton Ducks. He said his players are also surrounded by people are trained in CPR.

“We have a lot of people who are CPR certified or a lot of teachers within our organization, some nurses that are usually at a lot of games,” Pickthorn explained.

While sudden cardiac arrest is still rare among young athletes, both presidents encourage parents to learn more about the warning signs.

“Hopefully the medical teams and the people who are the head of these organizations, younger levels, youth sports, that they’ll start taking more precautions,” Pickthorn said.

“I wouldn’t ever want anybody to not let their kid play a kid’s sport where there might be contact because they were afraid, because there wasn’t adequate knowledge. At least we got the knowledge,” Murphy said.