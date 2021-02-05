Miami Valley woman seeks solutions after some COVID-19 symptoms linger for weeks, months

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Even a moderate case of COVID-19 can result in lingering symptoms. A Bath Township woman said two months after her coronavirus diagnosis, she’s still waiting to fully regain her sense of taste and smell.

“It’s very difficult still eating foods and things like that, it’s very numbed down, or watered down,” Sheena Brown said.

Sheena Brown was diagnosed with COVID-19 on December 5. She said her sense of taste and smell has only returned to about 65 to 70%.

Brown said she’s working with her ENT specialist to retrain her smell.

She said her doctor recommended taking vitamin A combined with sniffing nonsynthetic essential oils twice a day.

“He said try that, and it could just be up to my body to decide when it comes back, and unfortunately, there’s some people that might lose some of it permanently,” Brown said.

“It’s become very clear that a fairly, reasonably large number of patients after they have COVID continue to have symptoms for weeks to even months afterwards,” Kettering Health Network Patient Safety Officer Dr. Jeffery Weinstein said.

Some of the most common lingering symptoms for COVID-19 are fatigue, shortness of breath or cough, brain fog and, like in Brown’s case, loss of taste and smell.

“This thing kinda creeps up on you, like you think it’s done and then you experience these symptoms,” Brown said.

Weinstein said, while there are still many unknowns about COVID-19, it’s likely long-term effects are linked to inflammation caused by being sick, and there’s no immediate medical treatment.

“We would recommend trying to maintain a good diet, try to maintain, to the best extent that you can, some light to moderate exercise, or walking, just a healthy lifestyle,” Weinstein said.

Weinstein said post-COVID-19 clinics are being developed in other parts of the country, though we do not have one in the Miami Valley yet.

He said stay in touch with your health care provider if you continue to feel lingering symptoms.