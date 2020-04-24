Miami Valley woman recovers from COVID-19 after successful plasma treatment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley woman who received one of the first convalescent plasma treatments for COVID-19 at Miami Valley Hospital was released Thursday evening.

Connie and her husband were both admitted for COVID-19 at the end of March.

“It started the end of March, I thought she was just going to go in for some fluids, a little bit of dehydration, come back home,” Connie’s daughter Heather Griffin said. “That turned into her staying overnight, maybe coming home in a couple days, turned into getting a phone call, she’s going on a ventilator”

Connie could go home Thursday because of a successful treatment with convalescent plasma.

It’s plasma donated by recovered coronavirus patients given to those with severe infections.

Dr. Roberto colon “In essence, we are kick starting their ability to fight off the infection by using somebody else’s antibodies,” Assoc. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon said.

Miami Valley Hospital was one of the first in the nation to use the FDA approved treatment developed by Mayo Health Clinic.

Since the donor program started, nearly 200 patients have offered to be donors.

“It’s been wonderful seeing all of that interest that we hope will help us build even more supply of convalescent plasma to help many more patients in our entire community here,” Colon said.

It’s because of the donors that Connie could get in her car and finally go home to family.

“I knew she was in great hands being here and this proves it all, that everybody gathered just to see her out the door,” Heather said.