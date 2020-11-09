Miami Valley woman, once denied the right to vote, reacts to Historic election of VP-elect Kamala Harris

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris. is bringing a list of firsts to the White House. She will be the first female Vice President, the first African American person to hold the position and the first person of South Asian decent. And that’s just the beginning of her history-making accolades.

Here in the Miami Valley, Florene Logan shares how she feels after casting her absentee ballot in this election. Logan was the first person in her family to vote in 1965, just one year after Harris was born. Logan, who is from Birmingham, Alabama, spent her time making sure people in her community were able to pass literacy tests and afford poll taxes that were barriers to African American’s voting in the Jim Crow South.

Logan now lives in Dayton, and her daughter is a municipal judge in Montgomery County. She says while she sees progress with the election of Joe Biden and Harris, she foresees that the fight for equality will continue.

“We’ve come a long ways, I’ll put it like that,” said Logan. “But we have not overcome. There is still a lot of stuff out there that we have to go up against.”

Also in Dayton, lives 10-year-old Rylee Davis. Despite her age, she spends her free time advocating for people to vote and using her platform, The Rylee Show, to spread the word about voting. She says she’s inspired by Kamala’s Harris style and passion. She also is motivated to see a woman preparing to take one of the most powerful positions in the world.

“When you’re a kid, people tell you [that] you can be a princess and you can have ponies. But we can be Vice Presidents and we can be Presidents. That’s exactly the role [Harris] is playing and that’s amazing,” said Rylee.

Harris is also making history as a 1986 graduate of Howard University, she becomes the first person in the Vice Presidential office to graduate from a Historically Black College or University (HBCU).

There are102 HBCU’s nationwide, and Zillah Fluker, Ph.D. and educator at Central State University, says Harris’ election will open doors of opportunities for the students who attend these institutions.

“I think there will be a greater focal point and a greater understanding of the significance of HBCU’s. But what I need [her election] to mean, and what we need it to mean is a greater support of our HBCU’s so we can continue doing what we’ve been doing for over 150 years. That’s cultivating individuals and transforming this world one student at a time,” said Fluker.