DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winter Restaurant Week is returning to the Miami Valley for the week of Jan. 23.

Starting on Saturday, Jan. 23 and ending on Sunday, Jan. 30, people can have a chance to try new dishes at an affordable price at local restaurants.

Over 20 restaurants will be participating in this year’s Winter Restaurant Week. Restaurants will be serving three-course meals for $20.22, $25.22 and $30.22.

For a full list of participating restaurants as well as their hours, menus and dine-in or carry-out options, click here.