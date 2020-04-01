Miami Valley Warmline offers mental health support during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services in partnership with Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley has launched a Miami Valley Warmline as a way to provide mental health support to those who may need it as the pandemic continues to disrupt daily life.
Those interested can call 937-529-7777 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday to seek out support or learn about health and recovery resources in the community that are available.
