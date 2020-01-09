Miami Valley Walmart locations to host Wellness Event Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Walmart locations throughout the Miami Valley will be hosting an event that will allow people to get free health screenings, affordable flu shots, and other wellness services.

The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 am to 2 pm. Additional wellness services that will be a part of the event include:

Free health screenings: total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and vision

Giveaways

Wellness Demos

More than 4.4 million free screenings have been given since the event began in 2014.

