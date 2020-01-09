Miami Valley Walmart locations to host Wellness Event Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Walmart locations throughout the Miami Valley will be hosting an event that will allow people to get free health screenings, affordable flu shots, and other wellness services.
The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 am to 2 pm. Additional wellness services that will be a part of the event include:
- Free health screenings: total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and vision
- Giveaways
- Wellness Demos
More than 4.4 million free screenings have been given since the event began in 2014.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.