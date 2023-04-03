DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After two weeks of tornadoes sweeping across the country, local volunteers are jumping in to help, and they’re getting ready for another round of storms expected this week.

In his 15 years as a volunteer for the American Red Cross, David Burns said he’s aided in 38 national disasters and more than 1000 local ones.

“I’ve been to California, I’ve been to Canada, Vancouver, Florida. North Carolina, several states in between, a few times in Kentucky,” Burns said.

Burns said he was in Hardin County on Monday helping a family whose house was damaged in this weekend’s storm.

“I get more satisfaction out of helping others than I do helping myself, and there’s nothing better than to be able to give somebody else a hug when they’ve had one of their worst days,” Burns said.

The American Red Cross has 800 trained disaster workers giving out supplies and serving meals in the communities devastated by recent tornadoes.

Other organizations in our region are also stepping in to help.

Matthew 25: Ministries in Cincinnati already has teams in Mississippi providing assistance, and they’ll be stationed in Little Rock to respond if needed after the storms predicted this week.

Matthew 25 is asking for monetary donations and product donations, like cases of water, personal care products, cleaning supplies and more.

Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team (DRT) in Tipp City has traveled to multiple cities devastated by the storms. The organization is accepting monetary donations and asking for volunteers to head to Wynne, Arkansas to help the families impacted there.

“The people that are affected by this, so many of them have no homeowners insurance,” Churches of Christ DRT Job Coordinator John Albright said. “They’re struggling helping themselves, and so we’re providing that extra lift up that they need by showing up.”

Churches of Christ DRT will begin accepting volunteer registration on Tuesday, April 4.

With a severe weather threat here at home, Burns said volunteers with the Dayton Response Chapter are waiting to get the call to help locally.

“We’ll be getting a notification tomorrow when we see what that weather is going to do, so it’s coming,” Burns said.

The American Red Cross is accepting monetary donations to aid the impacted communities. You can find ways to give here. They’re also urgently looking for volunteers to help in both local and national relief efforts.

“You can find a type of activity that you’d like to do. It could be an inside or outside activity. It could be a client facing activity or not client facing. And the amount of time you give is your decision.”

To learn more about how you can volunteer for the American Red Cross, click here.